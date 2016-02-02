Ecstasy pills were found in Blac Chyna’s bag when she was arrested!

More details about Blac Chyna’s arrest in Austin, Texas, last week have emerged.

According to People, a statement by a police officer has been obtained and reveals that two while pills were discovered inside Blac’s sunglasses case in her bag after she was searched.

We’re told the star allegedly told officers she did not know what the tablets were, but after testing in a lab it was discovered that they were actually methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, more commonly known as ecstasy or MDNA.

The statement also reportedly reveals that Blac, 27, abused a bar tender for refusing to serve her and then attempted to board a flight, but was denied.

When police arrived at Austin airport, her behaviour was described as “unpredictable” and she was apparently “going from extremely angry, cursing at everyone then to crying.”

Blac – who is dating Rob Kardashian – was arrested for public intoxication and possession of controlled substances.

Rob then drove 26 hours to pick up his girlfriend from jail after she was released over the weekend.