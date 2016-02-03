Why Ariel Winter won't hide her breast reduction scars

Modern Family star and emerging role model for your kids Ariel Winter says she’s completely aware that the scars from her breast reduction surgery last year were visible at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ariel Winter made no effort to hide breast reduction scars

RELATED: Ariel Winter on surviving child stardom

RELATED: Ariel Winter shuts down online bullies

She just doesn’t care.

The 18-year-old actress showed up at the SAGs in a strapless black gown by Romona Keveźa.

Guys there is a reason I didn't make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I'm not ashamed of them at all. :) — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 31, 2016

Thank you all so much for the support, kind words, and happy birthdays! <3 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 31, 2016

Last year, Winter said she decided to have her naturally 32F breasts reduced to a 34D. She told Glamour at the time that the decision immediately empowered her to be more adventurous with her fashion choices: “Now I can wear all styles of dresses and all styles of things! I don’t always have to pick the tightest, most form-fitting dress I can find. I can pick something else and still feel good about myself. I couldn’t do that before. I’m excited to finally actually feel confident and not just appear confident.”

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.