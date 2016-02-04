They may have failed in the kitchen during My Kitchen Rules' instant restaurant round, but the show's infamous couagr and her cub insists they're winning at life.

MKR's cub: "My mum is best friends with my girlfriend"

Cheryl, 50, and Matt, 26, last night scored a dismal 31 for their instant restaurant 'The Odd Couple' putting them at the bottom of the leader board

But the loved-up pair have told Sunrise they're not too fussed by the low mark, instead choosing to focus the interview on their unconventional relationship.

"If I do something wrong by Cheryl then mum’s on my ear, and if I do something wrong by mum then Cheryl's on my ear," Matt said. "I get no peace".

A cheeky Cheryl then added: "Yeah, it's awesome".

The pair have been dating for a number of years after meeting at Brisbane's Treasury Casino.

"I was having a night out with a girlfriend of mine who was having a divorce party," Cheryl told Sunrise.

"She took a liking to one of Matt's mates and I didn’t want to stand around looking awkward, so I was looking around and there was this guy standing at the bar in a pink shirt and green jeans with wild woolly hair.

"So I went up to him and I said ‘nice shirt’ and he looks at me and he goes ‘is that all you’ve got? what about my pants?’ - so that was the end of that," Cheryl said.

The couple said they" didn't even realise" they were in a relationship until one of Matt's friends mentioned how much they had been "hanging" together.

"So it's a bit of Carpe diem at the moment," Cheryl said.

Keep on keeping on, Chezza.

