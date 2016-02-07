Internet, it's time to meet Saint West. Well, his voice, at least.

Kim Kardashian 'Introduces' Saint West To Fans

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave the world their first intro to her second child - who was born in early December last year - when he 'crashed' her live stream.

When Saint could be heard babbling in the background of her video, Kim remarked, "You wanna talk on my live stream?"

"He's so cute, you guys, you have no idea," she then told her fans.

The 35-year-old then joked that her son looks just like her, saying, "he's so cute - he looks just like me!"

The reality star - who also has two-year-old daughter North with husband Kanye West - has previously revealed that her eldest child gets jealous when she breastfeeds her two-month-old son.

She shared: "I'm about 2 months into breastfeeding and I'm not gonna lie - it can be time-consuming.

"For some reason, North hates when I feed the baby, and she lays on my lap so Saint can't be right in front of me to eat, LOL! I've started to include her: Sometimes I will pump and have her feed him the bottle. That totally worked! She loved helping me, as opposed to my attention being off of her, and now she is my little helper.

"I feel super lucky that breastfeeding is easy for me and I produce a lot of milk - so much that I've taken over my mom's freezer with tons of milk! (sic)"

