Australia's favourite wildlife loving family, The Irwins, surprised I'm A Celebrity contestants during Monday night's episode by arriving at their camp.

The Irwins Enter The 'I'm A Celebrity' Jungle

WATCH: Bindi and her boyfriend belt out Adele's Hello

RELATED: Bindi Irwin reveals anxiety battle after the death of her father

RELATED: Bindi Irwin shares adorable snap with boyfriend Chandler Powell

RELATED: Bindi Irwin speaks on estrangement from paternal grandfather

Terri, Bindi and Bob were dropped into the South African jungle as special guests who will attempt to teach the remaining celebrities how to fare in the wilderness.

Of course, no Irwin arrival would be complete without some creepy crawlies!

Bindi arrived with a huge Burmese Python draped around her shoulders, while 12-year-old Bob showed off a baby croc to the camp.

The family then quizzed the celebs on their jungle knowledge in a game called 'Clash Of The Irwins', where the winners were rewarded with a trip to he local Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre with the family.

While they're used to dealing with the challenges of nature, the famous Aussie family revealed they wouldn't do well if forced to survive in the jungle.

"I don't think I could do it," Bindi told her younger brother during the show.

"I can build a campfire and I am okay with wildlife, but you are getting cut off from the outside world - that would be weird!"

While in the I'm A Celebrity Camp, the family also revealed they were working hard to keep the late Steve Irwin's legacy alive.

"As I get older I definitely want to do my best to make my family proud," Bindi, who turns 18 in July, told The Daily Telegraph.

Bindi's younger brother, Robert, also agreed that his goal was to "carry on in my dad's footsteps".

Hopefully I can make him proud...my greatest mission is to be able to influence the younger generation about the issues facing our world," he revealed.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.