Zayn Malik’s solo career is taking off!

Zayn Malik’s first single outperforms every One Direction track

In fact, the former One Direction star’s new solo track ‘Pillowtalk’ is eclipsing every single song 1D ever made as it’s debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the past, One Direction has reached the number 2 place with their hit ‘Best Song Ever.’

“Thank you to all my fans and supporters,” Zayn, 23, said in a statement, “We have achieved this together and I am grateful.”

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the last time a solo artist rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after making it to number 2 with a group was in 1987, when Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” led the chart.

Go Zayn!