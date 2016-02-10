Word on the street is that Emma Watson’s got herself a new boyfriend. His name is William Knight though he goes by his middle name, Mack. While it’s not clear if his close friends call him “Mack the Knight” affectionately — though probably no one would be mad if we just started that right here, right now — we do know plenty of other things about him.

Who is Emma Watson's new love?

And away we go.

Early Life

Mack has a twin brother, Robert Tyson Knight, who also goes by his middle name. They grew up on Long Island and attended Princeton together, where Mack was a member of the University Cottage Club so la tee da. In 2003, Knight graduated from Princeton with a Bachelor of Arts in biology and evolutionary biology. After a few years in the workforce, Knight went back to school at Columbia Business School (this dummy, amirite?) where he got an MBA.

What He’s Doing These Days

According to his LinkedIn profile, Knight, 35, is currently a senior manager at Medallia, a Palo Alto-based tech company which provides software for other companies to manage their customer support. He’s also an avid runner and is reportedly dating 25-year-old actress/activist Emma Watson, which is why you’re reading this in the first place. You may also notice that Knight bears a passing resemblance to Freddie Prinze Jr., Seth Meyers, and Anthony Weiner.

How Long Have He and Emma Been Together?

Hermione didn’t exactly put an ad in the Daily Prophet to say she was seeing someone new, so we’re pretty much guesstimating here. But Emma and Mack were photographed seeing Hamilton together in October, so let’s go with four or five months.

Where Else Have Watson and Knight Been Together?

Last week, the two vacationed together in California; they reportedly stayed at the $10,000-a-week Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur because what good is Harry Potter money if you’re not going to use it? According to a source, the couple was spotted enjoying a pizza together which is honestly a worthless detail because everyone likes pizza.

