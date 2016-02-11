Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna engaged?

Blac Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian has gone from zero to a hundred in a matter of weeks, as we hear the controversial couple might be engaged!

Blac, 27, is currently at the Trinidad Carnival and was spotted wearing some bling on her fourth finger.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Wants to Make Peace With The Kardashians

RELATED: Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Spotted Driving To Kris Jenner's House

RELATED: Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Offered $1m To Make Sex Tape

What’s more, the star has also been posting snaps of herself with Rob, 28, on Instagram and captioning the pics with a diamond ring emoji!

“Missing Bae,” she wrote on one pic of her with Rob.

“Everything about him has changed,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She’s been so good for him. He says he can’t believe a girl this hot is into him.”