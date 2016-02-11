Shane Jacobson's top secret new movie

Speaking to Larry and Kylie, Shane Jacobson gave them hints as to his latest movie project, which also stars Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer.

"I can't say too much about it just yet....it's called The Nest," he told the co-hosts.

Jacobson also hinted that the movie was an action-adventure, "sort of like Indiana Jones meets almost Arachnophobia."

The film, which is due for release later in 2016, also star's Twilight's Kellan Lutz, who Jacobson revealed is "a very good looking guy".

While on The Morning Show, the actor also revealed that he often gets star struck when working with big name actors, like Kate Winslet and Geoffrey Rush.

"I squeal like a child," he laughed.

"I wanted to kiss Liam Hemsworth, and I wanted to hug Kate Winslet," he said of working with the pair on Aussie film The Dressmaker.

