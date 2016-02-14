North West is admittedly one of the cutest and most famous tots in the world right now.

MC Hammer Captures Adorable Video Of North West Dancing

Not only is she dressed by some of the best designers in the fashion industry but now rapper MC Hammer has caught her on camera dancing along to her dad Kanye West's music at his fashion show.

In a pretty sweet video posted to MC Hammer's Twitter page, North bobs along to her dad's beats beside her mom Kim and her aunties Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie.

She even busts a move beside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The girl's already a dancer in the making.