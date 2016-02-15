Golden Girls theme song goes gospel

Ladies and gentlemen, the Internet strikes again!

RELATED: The first Fuller House trailer is finally here

RELATED: Friends actor reveals he was 'on the verge of a breakdown' after the show finished

Today, it's given us an epic gospel version of everyone's favourite television theme song: the tune from Golden Girls.

Instagram user @finally_aaron teased a 15 second version of the remix last year, and fans begged him to post a full version.

The Internet asked, and delivered, posting an unbelievable gospel version of the theme song on YouTube.

Aaron, "you're a pal and a confidant...thank you for being a friend."

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.