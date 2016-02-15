Rob jokes that Blac got his ‘eggplant’ for Valentine’s Day

Forget Flowers and jewellery - Rob Kardashian has been joking that he’s giving his girlfriend Blac Chyna his ‘eggplant’ this Valentine’s Day!

Taking to Instagram, the controversial Kardashian brother posted a funny meme of a man throwing the suggestive vegetable.

“When bae ask what she getting for Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the picture.

But it seems the 28-year-old is actually a romantic at heart, as Blac later posted a snap of herself with a beautiful big bouquet of red roses - which we can only assume are from Rob.

“Happy Valentine's Day,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, we hear Blac has encouraged her man to expand on his sock line, Arthur George.

According to TMZ, the reality star is looking to grow his brand to include coats, dresses, leggings, tuxedos, swimwear and underwear.