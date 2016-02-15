Leonardo DiCaprio shares a smooch with Maggie Smith on the BAFTAs Kiss Cam

The stars got into the Valentine's Day spirit during the BAFTA Awards on Sunday with the help of an audience kiss cam – something usually reserved for sporting events.

So who got caught by the lens? From Leonardo DiCaprio to Bryan Cranston, no one was safe from showing PDA.

Appearing onscreen during the start of the show at London's Royal Opera House, DiCaprio was coerced into delivering a sweet kiss on Maggie Smith's cheek – much to her delight.

Cranston shared a full-on smooch with Julianne Moore while the star-studded attendees watched.

Rebel Wilson held nothing back, getting on her feet to go at it with Eddie Izzard.

Not everyone was interested in participating, however.

Low-key couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander refused to kiss as the cam hovered over them for several seconds.

"Michael Fassbender having none of it," wrote one Twitter user, who grabbed a photo of the moment.