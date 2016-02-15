News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
All the times Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot
All the times MKR's Sonya and Hadil stirred the pot

Comedian slams journalist after bad review

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /


Comedian slams journalist after bad review

Comedian Lawrence Mooney has lashed out at a reviewer on Twitter after receiving a bad review.

The comedian's foul-mouthed rant began when he received a less-than-positive review from journalist Isabella Fowler, who gave his Adelaide Fringe show three out of five stars.

Comedian Lawrence Mooney has lashed out at a reviewer on Twitter after receiving a bad review.

Mooney took to Twitter to respond to Fowler's scrutiny with a series of angry tweets that lasted a number of hours.





Fowler, who writes for The Advertiser, attempted to respond to the comedians' angry tirade.





But Mooney wasn't having any of it.



The rant proved to be a turn-off for other fans of the comedian, with some tweeting their disdain at his poor response to a negative review.







Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top