Comedian slams journalist after bad review

The comedian's foul-mouthed rant began when he received a less-than-positive review from journalist Isabella Fowler, who gave his Adelaide Fringe show three out of five stars.
Mooney took to Twitter to respond to Fowler's scrutiny with a series of angry tweets that lasted a number of hours.
Fowler, who writes for The Advertiser, attempted to respond to the comedians' angry tirade.
But Mooney wasn't having any of it.
The rant proved to be a turn-off for other fans of the comedian, with some tweeting their disdain at his poor response to a negative review.
Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.