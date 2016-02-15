Comedian slams journalist after bad review

Comedian Lawrence Mooney has lashed out at a reviewer on Twitter after receiving a bad review.

The comedian's foul-mouthed rant began when he received a less-than-positive review from journalist Isabella Fowler, who gave his Adelaide Fringe show three out of five stars.

Mooney took to Twitter to respond to Fowler's scrutiny with a series of angry tweets that lasted a number of hours.

Are you deaf or an idiot? You did hear people laughing hard for an hour didn't you @BellaFowler93

Best you stick to real estate and food. — Lawrence Mooney (@lawrencemooney) February 14, 2016

Your review is a piece of shit, your journalism is worse & your hundred word thesis on the difference between..sweet Jesus. @BellaFowler93 — Lawrence Mooney (@lawrencemooney) February 14, 2016

Fowler, who writes for The Advertiser, attempted to respond to the comedians' angry tirade.

@lawrencemooney @registradus my job is to review, it wasn't to my taste. Get over it — Isabella Fowler (@BellaFowler93) February 14, 2016

@lawrencemooney @swan_legend @registradus this is starting to get quite pathetic. Look, I'm sorry, I just didn't enjoy it. — Isabella Fowler (@BellaFowler93) February 14, 2016

But Mooney wasn't having any of it.

Don't play victim deadshit you wrote the piece of crap so I'm going to hang it around your neck. @BellaFowler93 — Lawrence Mooney (@lawrencemooney) February 14, 2016

The rant proved to be a turn-off for other fans of the comedian, with some tweeting their disdain at his poor response to a negative review.

@lawrencemooney You were on our list to see, but after your twitter rant over a review, we'll skip your show. — Trude Paladin (@trude_red) February 14, 2016

Appalling reaction from @lawrencemooney online after unfavorable review by @BellaFowler93. Don't want her opinion? Don't invite reviewers. — Mark Kearney (@mnkearney) February 14, 2016

Glad I didn't buy tickets to this show 😑 pic.twitter.com/SaxuslCoVc — Amy Who? Digital (@amywhodigital) February 14, 2016

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.