Kanye West asks Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to donate $1 billion to him

Kanye claims he's $53m in debt!

The 38-year-old rap star took to Twitter moments before he was due to appear on the American TV show 'Saturday Night Live' to make the bizarre claim about his personal finances.

In the latest of a series of much-discussed Twitter outbursts, Kanye said: "Let's dance in the streets. I am consumed by my purpose to help the world.

"I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt... Please pray we overcome... This is my true heart...

"This is all all is fun all in good feelings... We will all be gone 100 years from now but what did we do to help while we were here!!!

"They are calling me to the SNL stage now ... Speak soon... (sic)"

But if that wasn't random enough, Kanye then asked Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to donate one billion dollars!

"Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas," he tweeted. "After realizing he is the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time (sic)."

Er, okay then.