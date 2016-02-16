'Star Wars: Episode 8' tease leaves fans wanting more

The Star Wars universe just got a little bit more special as it’s been announced that Oscar-nominated star Laura Dern has joined the cast of Star Wars: Episode 8 as shooting officially gets underway at Pinewood.

The news that the star of Jurassic Park and Blue Velvet had joined the much-anticipated sequel to The Force Awakens was announced in a blog post on StarWars.com, which also confirmed Benicio Del Toro as another new cast member who’ll join Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac on set.

Mark Hamill's character Luke Skywalker is set to have a prominent role in the sequel, while Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie comes back as Captain Phasma and Adam Driver will be donning his black mask and hood again as villain Kylo Ren.

The film will follow in the footsteps of Game of Thrones with some scenes due to be filmed in Croatia's Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik next month.

