They're the so-called lovebirds on My Kitchen Rules whose OTT PDA's have left the whole of Australia wondering if they're really in love or just putting on an act.

MKR's JP and Nelly adament their love is 100% real

Speaking with The Morning Show's Larry and Kylie this morning, the pair insisted their touchy-feely ways are in no way put on for the cameras.

"We’re the lovebirds and nothing’s going to break us," a very chipper JP said, adding: "We stick together, we work together - that’s what we do best".

The pair scored a victorious 85/100 for their instant restaurant last night despite a series of mishaps including a faulty blowtorch that left them unable to caramelize the top of their creme brulee.

"That was a disaster," Nelly said.

JP added: "We bought the torch the night before and everything, but we don’t know what happened".

JP was forced to run out into the night and try and find a shop that was not only still open but that also sold lighter fluid.

He failed.

It was up to Manu to save the day, with the French chef helping to spark Nelly's creative juices after paying her a visit in the kitchen.

"Manu felt like a father figure," Nelly said.

She added: "He was so comforting and so lovely. As soon as he said 'what can you do' I had a light bulb moment, and it kind of worked out from there. I’m really happy."

The couple had kept their cooking skills under wraps for most of the series, instead choosing "not brag around the table".

"We don’t talk much around the table", Nelly said, adding: "But everything turned out really good".

