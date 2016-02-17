Nev and Kell's duck's nuts crack under MKR pressure

Tonight we follow the shining light reflecting off Nev’s bald head to Secret Harbour in WA.

MKR 11 - Nev and Kell

The whole of Australia is low-key rooting for these guys because who besides Satan/Jess doesn't love a couple of Aussie battlers?

Nev’s a tradie whose favourite pastime is bringing fruit flans to work (bless his cotton socks!), and Kell is a self-employed cleaner who sings loudly to Meghan Trainor.

(FYI, Meghan Trainor just won the 2016 Grammy for Best New Artist, so Kell has her clean finger right on the celebrity pulse).

Scallops, pork belly, and apple pie make up the pair’s menu. If that ain’t homely, we don’t know what is.

Nev and Kell zip about Coles purchasing all their ingredients with ease, mostly due to Nev’s svelte legs and dainty ankles steering that trolley like it ain’t no thang.

Seriously though, we're scoring Nev's pins a 10/10.

The battlers' instant restaurant is ironically named 'Secrets' - pretty fitting considering the scandal that hit the couple this week!

The decor screams tacky Hollywood, appropriate for D Grade celebrities’ (hey, there Cheryl...p.s. we miss you) but we can’t help but love it anyway.

And here come the guests, dressed to the four and a halves, with a red carpet leading them to their seats. We die.

Nev cooks the scallops for the entré so meticulously you’d think he’s performing heart surgery on a duck. And it pays off: Pete and Manu both love it!

Nev displays ~raw manly emotion~ and tears up. His hoop earring is practically sparking, and we all fall in love with the couple just that little bit more.

Jess and Marcos complain about the dish but everyone at the table (and at home) has blocked out the sounds of their voices about three episodes ago...so #whatever.

In between entré and main, the guests debate over the ever-political topic of gravy. The Italians are passo-aggresso in their arguments and Jessica calls Luciano ‘bitchy’. #Reow

Martino throws sexy eyes Gareth’s way and no one is surprised. Such sass.

Main is inebriated pork belly injected with enough cider to get a whole nation drunk. How Aussie.

However...this is where things quickly begin to fall apart.

The fennel chips are soggy, there’s not enough gravy, and the crackling on the pork is partly burnt and unevenly cooked. This main is NOT the #DucksNuts at all.

The battlers plate all elements anyway (including the #RIPFennelChips) and to no one’s surprise, get a walloping from the judges.

Nev’s heart is practically breaking on national television as they pick apart all the elements. Brutal.

Hoping to bring it home with dessert, the battlers rattle out their apple pie...very...slowly.

Kell even brings a chair for Nev to sit at near the oven so he can watch the pie cook. This dessert is moving at a glacial pace, you guys.

Worried that the guests have waited so long for their sweet treats, Nev and Kell decide to cut and serve the pie straight from the oven without letting it rest. The slices fall apart like Nev during the main critique.

They try to cover the sad apple crumble with ice cream but, realy, that just makes it look even more depressing.

The judges and the whole of Australia are deeply saddened as the scene unfolds like an episode of Home and Away.

Manu declares that there is no love on the plate, there is no Nev and Kell, and there are definitely no #DucksNuts.

The little sparkle in Nev’s hoop earring is completely gone. We mourn.

Tonight, the battlers score a sorry 56, placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Australia sheds a collective tear, and secretly hope Jess and Marcos fail spectacularly at their instant restaurant tomorrow so that Nev’s #DucksNuts can live to fight another day.