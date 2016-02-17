MKR's Jessica and Marco knocked out in elimination

This is it Australia, take a seat ringside to see if the self-proclaimed beauty, Manu-shamer and the most popular girl in school can actually cook.

MKR's Jessica and Marco KO'd in elimination

RELATED: Love conquers all for MKR's JP and Nelly

RELATED: The scandal that's rocked MKR's battlers!

RELATED: MKR's Nev & Kell: 'Jessica is a nice girl'

We are in Melbourne for the battle of the six-packs aka Jessica and Marco. The two are lifelong friends, ‘achievers’, and THE BEST at everything they do.

Shock horror - Jess has the nerve to put carbs on her menu! What a slap to the face. Wasn’t she the one who almost had a nervous breakdown at the thought of having carbs for an entree? This gal is giving us serious whiplash.

The fitness freaks have decided to go for a vegetarian menu in their battle to be on top. The restaurant / boxing ring has been named The Upper Cut. The stage is set for a brawl. It’s 10 minutes in and Jessica is already making ball jokes. It’s going to be a long night.

The guests arrive looking sharp and ready for war. The lovebirds are matching, and the gang are expecting big things. Marco and Jess answer the door and no one quite knows what to do. You know you’re the absolute worst when even Luciano and Martino don’t want to pash you. #PashGate2016

Nelly holds nothing back after reading the menu, stating it would just be plain rude for Jess to serve carbs. BUUURRRNNN! If there’s anything worse than Nelly being in love / talking about tea, it’s Nelly trying to be mean.

Jess is literally upper cutting the zucchini for the entree. For round one, zucchini fritters, flat carb bread and yogurt is on the menu. The dish came to Jess in a dream. Side note: How Marco puts up with Jessica, we have zero idea.

Jess thinks the (oil fried) fritters are a little naughty and a little nice, but Pete thinks they’re just plain s***. They are lacking flavour. Manu was expecting something with more of a punch. It’s not a good start, and everyone is genuinely stoked.

It’s been two hours and the main isn’t out and the gang are losing their minds. Jess and Marco are hoping their stained glass lasagne puts them back in the fight. The #fitspos are confident. Pete is into it as it’s almost paleo. Manu is disappointed and isn’t tricked by Jess’ vegetarian witchcraft.

How good was it when Pete pulled the “whatever” card on Jessica, though? So ‘90s, but so good. We all squirmed with glee. The fitness freaks are clearly delusional. YOU DIDN'T KILL IT, YOU ARE NOT WINNING! One too many blows to the head, we think.

Luciano and Martino are actually insulted by the meatless lasagne. Luciano is literally praying to his Nonna for forgiveness.

We learn that Jess’ dirties aren’t just reserved for humans, she is now giving the stink-eye to her dessert.

Time is a concept these winners just cannot grasp as they take ages to plate. Everything is at stake with this round. Jess and Marco think their carrot cake is a knockout. Manu disagrees, it’s missing sugar and spice and all things nice. It’s Pete’s least favourite dish of the night, and everyone agrees it’s just one big load of meh.

The stage has been set for a showdown between the battlers and the fitness freaks. The gang make their way to HQ to learn their fate. It’s punch-for-punch but with a score of just 11 from the teams (what a wallop to the gut that was!) and a grand total of 38, Jess and Marco are the clear losers in tonight's battle.

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA, sorry we just can’t stop laughing. Long live Nev and Kell. Tonight was a win for ducks, nuts, shiny hoop earrings and battlers everywhere.