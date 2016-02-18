Is Rebel Wilson joining Fifty Shades?

Dakota Johnson has asked Universal if her pal Rebel Wilson could be in 'Fifty Shades Freed'!

The 35-year-old comedienne has revealed her 'How to Be Single' co-star - who plays submissive Anastasia Steele in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film franchise - told her about a role in the final instalment that would be ideal for her, so she encouraged her to put her name forward.

"[Dakota] was like, 'You know there's this one character,' I forget the name, but it's a dominatrix character that pops up in the third movie. And she was like, 'Rebel, you could be that,' Rebel reveals.

"So I was like, 'If you want to put in a word for me with Universal and see what happens, yeah.' And she did offer to do that!"

While Rebel insists she hasn't read any of E.L. James' 'Fifty Shades' erotic romance novels - which the films are based on - she would love to do some "whipping" in the third movie in the series.

She added to Cosmopolitan's website, "I don't know how I'd be in a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' situation. I haven't read the books so I don't know what goes on in those movies!

"The whipping might be fun, but you'd probably have some tight leather outfit that wouldn't be very breathable. Who knows, I'll wait and see if I get offered the role."

Filming for 'Fifty Shades Darker', the second movie in the franchise - which sees Jamie Dornan play sexual sadist Christian Grey - began yesterday.

Will Rebel be part of the second film of the franchise or not? We can't wait to find out!