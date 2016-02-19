Adele cried for an entire day after Grammy's glitch

Aww, Adele!

Days after performing at the Grammy Awards, the 27-year-old singer sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, explaining what went wrong during her performance on music’s biggest night and how she coped with the aftermath.

As many can recall, Adele’s performance of her emotional ballad All I Ask was mired with unforeseen audio problems.

“Sound check was great — went really well. I was really excited and then during the changeover, the microphones fell onto the piano strings which is what the guitar noise was,” Adele told DeGeneres.

“Some people thought it was [Justin] Bieber rehearsing, but it wasn’t him. We’re on great terms. And then it kind of put the whole thing off really.”

The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens. X — Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016

The 25 singer knew “straight away” that something was wrong, revealing that producers had doubled up on the piano mics two days earlier in case one of them didn’t work.

“I knew where the mic was and I wanted to turn around and lift it up, but I froze,” she said, adding that she “felt like [the performance] went well.”

Adele also addressed some speculation that she was pitchy during her performance. “I’m always a bit pitchy anyways … I am! It’s emotion,” she explained. “When I’m flat and I’m sharp, I’m just emotional, but it was fine.”

The world’s reaction to her Grammy moment might have been a little unexpected, however.

“I woke up the next morning to people in England being like, ‘We still love you! Don’t worry!’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t ask you if you still loved me, but thanks. I was so embarrassed,” the singer said with a laugh, later admitting, “I cried pretty much all day yesterday.”

“In fairness, I would have cried if it went really well as well,” she continued. “If it was a standout performance, I would have cried as well. I always cry! I kept spontaneously bursting into tears yesterday.”

The British powerhouse got candid about her worsening stage fright: “The more successful I get, the more pressure there is, really,” she explained.

But as far as she can tell, things can only go up from here. “I don’t feel like it could go that much worse than the Grammys though, so I feel like I’m alright now. Anything that happens, dust it off!”

Unlike her pre-taped NBC concert special where Adele cracked jokes throughout, she says she would have handled the Grammy situation differently had it not been live.

“If it wasn’t live TV, I would have busted a joke. But because it was [live] TV, I couldn’t make it my own. I couldn’t make the disaster my own,” Adele said.

If a similar situation happened again, she’d do things differently: “Next time I have any sound issues, I am gonna stop. I’ll be like, ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let’s do it, otherwise, bye!’”

Immediately following the awards show on Monday evening, Adele took to Twitter to explain her Grammy mishap the only way Adele could, plainly stating, “S**t happens. Because of it though… I’m treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.”

Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it. — Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016

