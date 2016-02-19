Jennifer Lopez is hilarious as an awkward teen

News

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

It’s Jenny from The Block when she was still Jenny from The Block.

Jennifer Lopez dresses as awkward teen

Jennifer Lopez dresses as awkward teen

WATCH: JLo goes makeup free in hilarious dubsmash
Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Tonight Show to embrace her inner-awkward teenager in the sketch Ew. FYI best skit name EVER.

OMG R U SRS?! Source: YouTube

The If You Had My Love singer played a ridiculously OTT teenager in the skit, perfectly complimenting host Jimmy Fallon's neurotic blonde-haired incarnation of a teen girl.

PS: We weren't ALL like that, buddy.

The highlight of the skit comes when Lopez, 46, shows off her super impressive booty-popping skillz and begins twerking like a pro.

Better watch your back, Miley.

