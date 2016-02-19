Jennifer Lopez is hilarious as an awkward teen

It’s Jenny from The Block when she was still Jenny from The Block.

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Tonight Show to embrace her inner-awkward teenager in the sketch Ew. FYI best skit name EVER.

The If You Had My Love singer played a ridiculously OTT teenager in the skit, perfectly complimenting host Jimmy Fallon's neurotic blonde-haired incarnation of a teen girl.

PS: We weren't ALL like that, buddy.

The highlight of the skit comes when Lopez, 46, shows off her super impressive booty-popping skillz and begins twerking like a pro.

Better watch your back, Miley.

