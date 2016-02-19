Jennifer Lopez is hilarious as an awkward teen

It’s Jenny from The Block when she was still Jenny from The Block.
WATCH: JLo goes makeup free in hilarious dubsmash
Jennifer Lopez stopped by the Tonight Show to embrace her inner-awkward teenager in the sketch Ew. FYI best skit name EVER.
The If You Had My Love singer played a ridiculously OTT teenager in the skit, perfectly complimenting host Jimmy Fallon's neurotic blonde-haired incarnation of a teen girl.
PS: We weren't ALL like that, buddy.
The highlight of the skit comes when Lopez, 46, shows off her super impressive booty-popping skillz and begins twerking like a pro.
Better watch your back, Miley.
