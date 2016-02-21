It's no surprise that when that when Prince made a last minute announcement he was coming to Oz for a handful of shows, he #broketheinternet down under. And despite *ashamedly* only knowing a handful of his songs (I KNOW, I KNOW), I still jumped at the chance when the opportunity came to review his show.

Prince brings the house down at the State Theatre

Performing at the heritage-listed State Theatre in Sydney, Prince did two back-to-back shows for his Piano and Microphone Tour on Sunday night.

He opened the show with ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ and continued to work his magic on the piano, seamlessly flowing from one song to the next, including the ever-so-catchy tunes ‘Cream’, ‘How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore’ and ‘Red Corvette’.

The crowd really got revved up when he performed ‘Raspberry Beret’, where he invited an over-enthusiastic dancer from her seat to join him onstage to show off her, er, let’s say, uninhibited moves.

Fun fact: I learnt during the show, Prince actually wrote ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, which was made famous by Sinead O’Connor in 1990.

The Irish singer declared last year that she would no longer cover it as she couldn’t “emotionally identify” with the lyrics, giving Prince a chance to reclaim ownership of the song. As he belted out the infamous power ballad – adding his soulful flair to the tune - the crowd couldn’t help but sing along… and shed a few tears along the way.

He also performed the other obvious crowd-pleasers, including ‘Kiss’ (I’ve never seen so many middle-aged women collectively lose their shiz), and an emotionally driven ‘Purple Rain’, which gave me goosebumps all over.

Despite the strict no phone policy (overheard at the concert: “don’t use your phone or you will get killed by security”), Prince managed to keep the crowd hypotised the entire time - which is no easy feat for just a man and a piano. But his charisma carried across the stage and really made it feel like he was just performing for you (and 3000 or so of your closest friends).

And when he finally wrapped up after three (!) encores, he strutted off the stage (with his signature diamond-encrusted cane) to a well-deserved standing ovation.

