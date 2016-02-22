Shia LaBeouf punches fan in the face in elevator

The 29-year-old actor rode an elevator for 24 hours in Oxford as part of a new art project - called #Elevate - but things took a turn for the violent when a fan asked LaBeouf to punch him in the face.

The Oxford student waited seven hours to meet the actor and ride the lift with him, and when he entered the elevator, said that he was a fellow "performance artist".

"Can you help me with completion of my next piece by punching me in the face?" he asked.

The star - who has battled with negative press in the past - was reluctant at first, claiming he didn't want to punch the student "very hard".

"Don't be a p***y!" the fan exclaimed.

Even though LaBeouf continued his protest against the stunt - "I don’t like doing it though...I just met you" - he eventually obliged.

Sound of the punch was caught on the live-stream recording of the art piece, but since the elevator doors were closed at the time, the stunt wasn't caught on camera.

The former Transformers star claimed the elevator project was about "getting to know...and connecting to people."

