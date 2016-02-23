Positive thinking but not enough rum for MKR's Carmine and Lauren

Tonight we travel to South Australia to watch the cockiest, and possibly the creepiest (we are looking at you, vision board), couple cook for us. Meet Carmine and Lauren - the married lovers with a side of Jessica who like to win, win, win!

Positive thinking proves a flop for MKR's Carmine and Lauren

Hmm, are these guys about to compete in a decathlon or cook a meal? Check it - they’ve got a game plan, they’ve got the drive, and they’re going to Coles. Finally, at 5 minutes 28 seconds, Carmine’s poor Nonna has finally been name-dropped. Praise to all Italian grandparents everywhere.

Well that’s impressive. Lauren is going to have a go at making her own homemade ricotta, as Carmine #humblebrags it’s going to be an MKR first. Well guys, if it all goes to s*** at least you’ve got 10 litres of rum to down throughout the night.

These guys are sah unique. Completely different to the rest of us who met pissed on dance floors at 2am. See, Lauren and Carmine met at a pub #fancy. The couple want to create that magical moment in their instant restaurant tonight... Awww.

The guests are strutting their stuff. Lauren is ‘uber-excited’ and poor Jason is shaking in his sideburns. Carmine, that is seriously the most unenthusiastic ‘OMG they’re here’ we’ve ever heard. Mike and Tarq are already on fire - Mike’s got dad jokes for days. Sorry, but does anyone else want to hit Dee and Tim over the head with a frying pan? #worldsmostannoyingcouple.

We love that the judges are ushered to the door. There’s no slumming through South Australia for our favourite food Gods.

After about 10 minutess of telling each other how well they’ve done, we are having what looks like Italian sushi to start, and the judges are into what they see. But the zucchini has let the winners down. Rachel is a fan of Lauren’s skills but Colin is left feeling like he was out on a date and didn’t get to first base. #PoorBae

Have you heard, Hazel is half-Italian and she just can’t get enough of tonight’s bruschetta. Now we may not even be a little bit Italian but that’s prosciutto, darl! Dee is underwhelmed and we are busy searching for our frying pan.

The main is Carmine’s time to shine and the #PowerCouple think that their spag and squid in a bag could be one for the record books. Tarq thinks it looks like a crappy present from Mike and the judges don’t think it’s a gift at all. The seafood is grey, the spaghetti is overdone - wow Colin, tell us what you really think. Rachel and Colin both agree - the main a disaster.

Lauren is looking for a bag to put over her head, presumably to hide from the entire Italian community. Stuffing up pasta is a mortal sin committed against all Nonna’s and Mumma’s. While you’re at it can you grab a bag for Dee too, if she b****es one more time about being hungry we’re going to lose it.

Rachel gives the couple a pep talk; we are all reminded she is a literal angel on Earth.

A lot is riding on the dessert for our perfectionists. Disaster hits once again and the baba’s are exploding in the oven. Correct ratio: One swig of rum for the baba, one swig for you, Lauren.

Dessert is served and Nonna’s everywhere are crossing everything. Rachel thinks it’s fantastic, high fives all round. Colin thinks it’s spot-on and both agree that the dessert is good enough for a Parisian patisserie. Surprise, Dee hates it and we hate her.

All in all tonight was a train wreck. With a score of a 1 from both judges for the cocky couples' main the winners fall short of Sideburn's and missus score of 59 and plummet to the bottom of the leader board with a score of 51.

Carmine’s super eloquent response to us all: ‘Up Yours’!