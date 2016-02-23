MKR's Jessica: 'I was edited to look like a villain'

My Kitchen Rules' deposed villain Jessica claims her time on the show was heavily edited to make her appear the villain.

The fitness fanatic and her bestie Marcos were ingloriously eliminated on Sunday when they scored just 38 out of a possible 110.

They received just 11 points from their five rival teams.

The gym junkie told AAP, editing played a major role in her being cast as the villain and she did have some nervous moments watching group two's instant restaurant challenges.

"(I was) A little bit anxious, not knowing what's going to air," she said.

"Jessica has been cast as a villain and I watch it and look at it like that.

"(Only) Half a sentence or half a conversation goes to air. It's whatever half they want.

"So if I say, 'I don't normally eat rice, but if I was to, I'd have half a cup of brown rice because that's the smart nutritious option', only half of that would go to air."

Marcos said he enjoyed the series although at times he was "a little bit bitter" with the editing.

"They know how to advertise and market it and get people excited," he said.

Being the last to cook in group two was a major disadvantage, said Marcos.

He said there's enough pressure facing contestants on the night without the baggage of being last to cook, knowing the opposition is going to score strategically.

"No one could ever duplicate the actually pressure stowed upon us that night. I wish we had gone second," he said.

Now they've been eliminated Jessica and Marcos will be able to soak up the rest of the series as avid viewers.

Being painted as a baddie, certainly hasn't taken the gloss off Jessica appearing on the series.

"I just find the whole experience great and I'm a positive person," she said.

"I've been portrayed as a villain and I know who I am.

"It's a brilliant program ... I try and enjoy it as light heartedly as I can.

"I sit and chuckle to myself."

She had one parting shot, though, at the five other couples in her group who made it through to the next round.

"Despite always stating that I was going to score fairly, based on what food was put in front of me and not my nutritional values, not one of them believed me," she said.

