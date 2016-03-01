Morgan Freeman really wants a cookie at the 2016 Oscars

Note to self: never get between Morgan Freeman and a pack of Girl Scout cookies.

The Oscar-winning actor may have presented Spotlight with the Best Picture award at yesterday's Academy Awards, but what Morgan Freeman really came for was a handful of Girl Scout cookies.

While we can neither confirm or deny the actor had spent weeks dieting to look his best in his Oscars tuxedo, it seemed he was all too happy to chow down on some delicious biscuits.

As the final credits of the Oscars ceremony rolled, host Chris Rock too to the stage with his hands full of the irresistible treats, and Morgan Freeman appeared from NOWHERE to grab a bite.

Seriously, this man is like a cookie ninja.

The 78-year-old didn't even have time to hug the winners gathering on stage...instead, he walked off to enjoy his cookie in some peace and quiet.

