The thought of watching these two insufferable humans for a full hour and a half is making us feel ill. Let’s do this together shall we?

'Dee' Day turns out to be more fizzle than sizzle on MKR

And breathe...

Tonight, Tim and Dee will be cooking in the last instant restaurant of round three, meaning the two most annoying couples in the history of MKR (we’re looking at you Lauren and Carmine) will be fighting for their right to stay in the game.

The newlyweds have been pretty damn sure of themselves up until now, so let’s see if they can put their money where their big mouths are.

With their signature handshake, the loved-up couple makes their way to Coles. Tim looks petrified. He knows, and we know, nothing he does will ever be right. He practically makes out with a capsicum because he just loves everything about supermarkets. He loves the aisles that much that the couple have been there for TWO HOURS.

They haven’t even started to cook yet and things aren’t going to plan. Just... just give up now.

The name of their restaurant is Buen Viaje (ooo, exotic) meaning ‘good journey’. The restaurant resembles something akin to a public primary school classroom, one without working air-conditioning.

Tim and Dee whack on their embroidered aprons and Dee reminds us all that she’s ‘the boss’ and Tim’s just gotta listen. #SaveTim. Poor Tim ruins the second round of bread by simply existing and the whole night is ruined. Dee just cannot deal with anything and they both start to cry.

The teams arrive and Mike must be pleased because there have already been three terrible Dee puns dropped.

The cultured couple deliver their menu in straight Spanish and everyone just nods.

The entree is the most important dish for Dee but they (Tim) didn’t buy the most important ingredient.

Of course Dee had nothing to do with this and Tim has let down the whole of Spain. They pull themselves together and place their soup in front of the judges thinking they have done a good job.

They couldn’t be more wrong. Colin wanted Spanish but instead got tepid bathwater. Rachel isn’t a fan, and Dee is crying. Lauren is beaming.

Dee, you should be mortified. All of your guests are starving. Meanwhile, Tim is trying to cook the meatballs without the gas on.

The couple are obviously frazzled and, after what feels like an eternity of listening to Dee’s screeching, they plate up a pretty average looking dish. The judges don’t have a nice thing to say. IT’S RAW. Jason is too scared to eat the meatballs, and Carmine and Lauren think they’re in with a real shot.

The dessert looks a bit better… but is it cooked? For the first time tonight Colin uses the word dee-licious and Rachel thinks they have done a good job. Lauren is convinced guests are going to score Tim and Dee higher because Dee bawled. No Lauren, you cannot leave this competition with your head held high because you’re the worst.

Tonight was a disaster. But it comes down to Lauren and Carmine vs. Dee and Tim - it’s going to be close. With a score of 11 from the teams and an overall score of 31, Tim and Dee are sent packing. Adios muchachos.

And just when we thought we could dust our hands clean of the instant restaurant round, we’ll be taking another trip around the country with the two lowest scoring teams from each round cooking-off to prove they’ve got what it takes to stay in the competition.

Some of you may be sighing heavily, but for us this means a whole lot of #ducksnuts. We cannot wait.