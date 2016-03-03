Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's first pic with Liam Payne!

It's Instagram official!

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has shared her first picture with rumoured boyfriend Liam Payne on Instagram.

The former Girls Aloud singer has added fuel to speculation that she is dating the One Direction singer by sharing an image of him alongside her and two other guys, and the brunette beauty also used the picture to poke fun at claims she has a "mystery man".

She added the caption, "My mystery man line up #whosthemysteryman #whoisit #whosworthit (sic)"

Cheryl's quip is a reference to a selfie she posted earlier in which she could be seen posing with a guy's arm around her, prompting speculation the "mystery" arm could belong to the 1D hunk.

In the latest image the 32-year-old star is standing in front of the trio with her arms outstretched and a huge smile on her face.

Liam is positioned on the far left of the picture and seems to be enjoying the joke as he has a huge grin on his face, while the other two guys seem less impressed.

What's more, the 22-year-old star has posted a picture of himself and Cheryl looking cosy in the back of a car on his own Instagram account.

While he didn't describe the picture in the caption, he shared an "awkward" emoji.

This comes after the 'Only Human' singer slammed critics of her romance with Liam by changing her Instagram biography.

In the "about me" section of her account, she declared, "When people hate on you, it's because you've got something they want."

But Cheryl later appeared to have second thoughts as changed the message to, "Cheryl..All love Good vibes only. (sic)"

The star has been the subject of vile insults online since rumours began that she was dating Liam.