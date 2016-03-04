Hold the phone: Warnie's got a date with Carmen Electra.

Warnie's going on a date with Carmen Electra

Yes, seriously.

Thanks to a little help from his friends Kyle and Jackie O, the cricketer, who is currently in the South African jungle filming I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, managed to sweet talk his way into the former Playmate's good books.

All the flirting seems quite innocent... that is until Electra mentions she'd like Warnie's jungle buddie, singer Havana Brown, to join them.

Oh My.

Last week Warnie had confessed to Brown last week that he has a crush on the reality TV star.

The flirting continued with Carmen, who is currently in Australia, mentioning that she'd just met Shane's daughter.

"Oh my God! This is all moving very fast!" Warnie quipped to Havana.

"I wonder how long she's in Australia for?" he asked. "Vote me out! Vote me out!"

Ahh, that's the Warnie we know and love!

Watch the video above to see Warnie's hilarious reaction.

