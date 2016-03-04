News

Warnie's going on a date with Carmen Electra

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Hold the phone: Warnie's got a date with Carmen Electra.

Warnie's going on a date with Carmen Electra

Warnie's going on a date with Carmen Electra

Yes, seriously.

Thanks to a little help from his friends Kyle and Jackie O, the cricketer, who is currently in the South African jungle filming I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, managed to sweet talk his way into the former Playmate's good books.

Even Warnie can't believe it. Source: Network Ten

All the flirting seems quite innocent... that is until Electra mentions she'd like Warnie's jungle buddie, singer Havana Brown, to join them.

Oh My.

The text message. Source: Network Ten

Last week Warnie had confessed to Brown last week that he has a crush on the reality TV star.

The flirting continued with Carmen, who is currently in Australia, mentioning that she'd just met Shane's daughter.

Oh hey Miss Electra! Source: AAP

"Oh my God! This is all moving very fast!" Warnie quipped to Havana.

"I wonder how long she's in Australia for?" he asked. "Vote me out! Vote me out!"

Warnie and Havana go through the messages. Source: Network Ten

Ahh, that's the Warnie we know and love!

Watch the video above to see Warnie's hilarious reaction.

