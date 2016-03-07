What’s that in Bear Grylls’ pants?

Move aside Justin Timberlake, Bear Grylls appears to have taken over your trouser snake title!
The British adventurer recently appeared on Ant and Dec’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ in the UK, but viewers couldn’t peel their eyes away from the bulge in his trousers!
RELATED: Zac Efron Talks Addiction With Bear Grylls
RELATED: Bear Grylls On Survival Myths And Methods
Bear, 41, was part of a TV prank - where he was served dinner in the dark at a novelty restaurant and things don’t go to plan.
Once the prank was revealed and the lights in the restaurant went up, Grylls stood up to talk to the hosts.
Fans then took to Twitter to discuss the large object in his jean pocket!
After his ‘bulge’ made headlines, the Man vs. Wild star tweeted, “Ha - must be a low news day!”
Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.