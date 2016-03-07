What’s that in Bear Grylls’ pants?

Move aside Justin Timberlake, Bear Grylls appears to have taken over your trouser snake title!

The British adventurer recently appeared on Ant and Dec’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ in the UK, but viewers couldn’t peel their eyes away from the bulge in his trousers!

Bear, 41, was part of a TV prank - where he was served dinner in the dark at a novelty restaurant and things don’t go to plan.

It was very nearly the end of the road for Dec, as Bear Grylls almost caught him out... #suzukisaturdays https://t.co/BHgRUtCZUX — ITV Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 5, 2016

Once the prank was revealed and the lights in the restaurant went up, Grylls stood up to talk to the hosts.

Fans then took to Twitter to discuss the large object in his jean pocket!

I just saw @BearGrylls bulge and now I love him. — Jenna Howard (@jennahowardx) March 5, 2016

After his ‘bulge’ made headlines, the Man vs. Wild star tweeted, “Ha - must be a low news day!”

'Bear Grylls' huge bulge sends fans into a frenzy during Ant and Dec's Sat Night show' - ha- must be a low news day! https://t.co/oA1VX5X97i — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 6, 2016

@BearGrylls loved you on Saturday night take away nice pay back hahaha x — jayne powell (@ragdollboo) March 5, 2016

