Calvin Harris refuses to work with Taylor Swift

Calvin Harris has "politely declined" the chance to collaborate with Taylor Swift.

The 'Summer' hitmaker - who previously worked with then-girlfriend Rita Ora on her single 'I Will Never Let You Down' - was reportedly advised by his record company to team up with his girlfriend on a new song, but doesn't want to jeopardise their romance by making their relationship professional.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Calvin's next single is ready but the label is keen for him to get a big female US star to collaborate on it. They know he attracts amazing names because everyone wants to work with him.

"They floated the idea of him working with Taylor but he politely declined it.

"Calvin has seen how sour things can turn when working with someone he's dating. He is very serious about Taylor and doesn't want to rock the boat. He's smitten."

Instead, the 32-year-old DJ is eyeing another superstar, Beyonce, to work on the track with him.

The source added:"He is in talks with Beyonce as he's always wanted the pair to work together. She is a big fan. He loved her feature on Naughty Boy's dance single 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' last year."

After splitting from Rita in June 2014, Calvin blocked her from using any of the other songs they had worked on together.