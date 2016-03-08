Publicity stunt?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still together!

The couple sparked speculation they had called time on their two-month romance when Rob, 28, deleted the photos on his Instagram account and the make-up artist posted a quote referencing a break-up on her page.

However, the KUWTK star has now insisted they are still together but want to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Alongside a close-up of their eyes, Rob wrote on Instagram, "Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that."

However, an insider told E! News the drama started when Rob and Blac - who has a three-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-boyfriend Tyga - got into a "tearful fight" but they decided not to give up on their romance.

It has been claimed Rob's family don't approve of his new relationship, and his sister Khloe Kardashian even threw him out of her home because she felt "majorly betrayed".

A source said recently: "Rob is living with Blac now that Khloe kicked him out after finding out about him and Blac.

"Khloe feels majorly betrayed by Rob after she always stuck up for him. She feels like this is a major blow to the family. Nobody in the family likes it."