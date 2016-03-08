Gavin Rossdale’s former nanny is pregnant!

Aussie nanny Mindy Mann, who reportedly had a three-year affair with the Bush rocker and was causing him and his wife Gwen Stefani to split, announced her news on Instagram.

According to the Instagram post by her sister Nicole Mann, Mindy is expecting a boy with Spencer Gutcheon, a snowboarding instructor from California.

Also confirming the news via social media was Mindy’s mother, Jennifer Mann.

“Yayyy another grandson,” she posted on Instagram. “It has taken dad and I 33 years to get a boy in the family and now we have another boy. We are more than excited.”

Mindy, who is originally from the Gold Coast but resides in LA, is reportedly still in touch with Rossdale, and they were spotted having lunch together in February in Miami.

Whispers are swirling that Rossdale and Mann were caught out by Stefani after explicit texts and naked pics were found on her hubby’s iPhone that was synched to the family iPad.