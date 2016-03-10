The crazy reason Sacha Baron Cohen quit Freddie Mercury biopic

Sacha Baron Cohen’s turn as legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury will now never happen.

And as sad as that is – can’t help but think it could have really worked – perhaps it was all for the best.

The star of ‘Grimsby’ hit Howard Stern’s radio show in the US yesterday, and explained why he decided to pull out.

“There are amazing stories about Freddie Mercury. The guy was wild. He was living an extreme lifestyle [of] debauchery,” said Cohen.

“The problem is - and I think it’s with any biopic, and I fully understand why Queen wanted to do this - if you’re in control of your rights and your life story, why wouldn’t you depict yourself as great as possible?

“It [becomes] a less interesting movie, but you’ve got to remember that they want to protect their legacy as a band, and they want it to be about Queen. And I fully understand that.”

He then goes on to the juicy stuff, and why he should have seen the signs earlier that it was potentially a doomed project.

“[After] my first meeting, I should never have carried on because a member of the band - I won’t say who - said, ‘This is such a great movie, because such an amazing thing happens in the middle of the movie’,” he continues.

“I go, ‘What happens in the middle of the movie?’ He goes, ‘Freddie dies.’ I go, ‘So you mean it’s a bit like 'Pulp Fiction’, where the end is the middle and the middle is the end?

“He goes, ‘No no no.’ So I said, ‘Wait a minute. What happens in the second half of the movie?’ And he said, ‘Well, we see how the band carries on from strength to strength.’

“And I said, ‘Listen, not one person is going to see a movie where the lead character dies from AIDS and then you carry on to see [what happens to the band].”

He added that there were internal disagreements within the band too, over how the story should be played out, and that a PG-rated take on events was looking increasingly likely.

Cohen even teased further potential for the project, now dashed, having asked 'Frost/Nixon’s Peter Morgan to write the script, and both David Fincher and Tom Hooper in the frame as possible directors.

Now that would have been a Queen movie worth making…

