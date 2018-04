Make a note in your calendars, as Amy Schumer has announced that she's releasing a book about her life!

Amy Schumer is releasing a memoir!

The 34-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram to reveal the name of the book, which is The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo and that it will be out in August.

"Yay! Book!" she captioned on the snap. "Amy Schumer: The first woman to write a book".

Rumours have been swirling that the star was in negotiations to pen a memoir, with reports claiming was going to be paid $8 million for it!