Mariah Carey's brother labels the singer an 'evil witch'

Morgan Carey has alleged his 45-year-old superstar sister is 'heartless', after she has refused to help with the hospital bills of their HIV-positive sister, Alison.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the 51-year-old star said Mariah "believes the world revolves around her".

The pair's oldest sister, Alison, requires brain and spine surgery after a brush with death in Hawaii last year, and is also HIV-positive.

"Mariah needs to step up. I flew in from Hawaii last year when Alison was taken off a ventilator, believing she was going to die. My sister didn’t even show up at the hospital," he said.

“Thankfully Alison had a miraculous recovery but now she needs brain and spinal surgery and will be going into hospital any day. Alison has desperately reached out to Mariah over and over again. We never hear back.”

“Your sister is dying and she is struggling and where are you? You think you are so fabulous, but you are a witch," he said in a direct appeal to the newly-engaged singer.

Carey is due to wed Aussie billionaire James Packer, but her brother isn't holding his breath for an invite to the wedding.

"I don’t even think Mariah is in love with James, she’s only in love with herself. She is evil," he said.

"It is so tragic that while she is out flashing her big diamond ring to anyone who will pay attention, she can’t lift a finger to help her dying sister."

