Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' tour merchandise has an epic typo

Justin Bieber's 'Purpose' tour kicked off last week...but the excitement has been marred by what can only be described as the world's most awkward typo.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the spelling error, although, to be honest, it's so obvious we can't imagine how this possibly slipped past the T-shirt proofreaders.

The tour shirts read: "Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is God’s purose that prevails. [Emphasis added]."

Yep. God's purose, you guys.

While an undetermined number of the tees have already been sold, tour organisers are offering those who have purchased the dodgy merchandise the chance to swap for a new and improved (read: correctly spelled) shirt.

Meanwhile, in true Twitter style, many are still trolling the singer and his team online. The Internet never forgets, Justin.

