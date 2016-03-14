Who can forget Sophia Grace from The Ellen Show?

Sophia Grace doesn’t look like this anymore

The British tyke captured the hearts of millions when she performed a flawless rendition of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Superbass’ with her cousin Rosie on Ellen’s talk show in 2011.

Sophia, who is now 12, has released several singles, stars in her own movie 'Sophia Grace & Rosie's Royal Adventure' and has more than 542K followers on Twitter.

The social star ditched her famous pink tutu on Saturday to walk the red carpet at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards.

How very grown up.