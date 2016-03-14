Amber Rose ‘Kim Kardashian and I text all the time’

Amber Rose has set the record straight about her feud with Kim Kardashian!

Apparently there is no beef between them anymore and the pair are pretty much BFFs now!

In an interview with Nightline, the model says, “People think me and Kim are arch enemies and we’re not.”

“We literally text each other all the time,” Amber says. “We’re very, like, positive towards each other.”

Kim’s husband Kanye West has said some pretty horrible things about Amber in the past, but it looks like that’s all water under the bridge.

The girls have recently met up and posed for a picture together – and Amber, 32, even defended Kim’s naked selfie!

“I thought she looked beautiful,” Amber added. “I’m a mum. I know how hard it is to, like, work out and try to get your body back but at the same time, embracing the fact that your body does change after you have a baby.

“After carrying a baby, I think it’s really cool and I’ve seen that she’s been getting a lot of [flack] for it and I didn’t think it was fair.”