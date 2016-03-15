Meet Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies - a kick-ass group of women from all over the world that remind us that tap dance can be both sexy and empowering, thanks to the music of Beyoncé.

Watch these ladies slay a Beyonce-inspired tap dance

In their latest vid, this talented group dances along to Bey's latest hit, Formation, and there is so much 'tude involved we can barely handle it.

The video mostly features a group of five women, but cuts to women and girls from around the world of different shapes, sizes, races and ethnicities performing the routine.

The dancers show off their #Flawless Beyoncé inspired moves throughout the routine - like this one, which, quite frankly, is so amazing Bey needs to add it to choreography ASAP.

The video has already been watched more than 2 million times on Facebook, with Queen Bey herself even giving it a share.

Bow down, b*tches.

