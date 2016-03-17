Pretty much everyone in the world watches Game of Thrones, right?

Game of Thrones actor admits he is 'not interested' in the show

Except for actor Stephen Dillane, that is.

Dillane plays the very serious Stannis Baratheon on the HBO series, but has revealed that he is "not interested" in the show at all.

"Do we HAVE to talk about it?" he said during a recent interview with French magazine Liberation.

"I don't regret doing Game of Thrones, but I have nothing to say about it. I didn't understand the series nor its success when I was a part of it," he said.

"For a role to please me, I have to be interested in it, which was not really the case."

So why do it at all? "For the money", the 58-year-old admitted.

Perhaps Dillane is just a little peeved that his character met his (well-deserved) death in the last episode of season five...

