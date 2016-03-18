We're used to seeing him buff and tough, but The Rock looks very different in the trailer for his brand new movie.

You'll never guess who this is...

In Central Intelligence, Johnson stars as a CIA agent who wasn't always popular - or fit - back in high school.

Cue the creepy flashbacks of the actor, donning a CGI fat suit and singing in the shower:

Johnson's severe make-under shows his as the teenager 'Fat Robbie', singing My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It), the En Vogue hit from 1992, while naked in the shower.

Yeah, we told you it would freak you out!

Luckily, the rest of the trailer sees Johnson back to his pro-wrestling physique, as he calls on his old high school pal (and now accountant) Kevin Hart to help him take out some bad guys.

Central Intelligence is in Aussie cinemas from June 30, 2016.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.