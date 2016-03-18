Chris Martin regrets that dance-off with Beyonce

The 39-year-old Coldplay lead vocalist - who performed alongside the two superstars at this year's Super Bowl halftime show - revealed that he was forced into competing against the stars as they performed Uptown Funk at the glitzy event, and he didn't fare well.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the Head Full of Dreams singer said: "Bruno wanted us to do that. He said we'd have a dance-off, and I came last.

"Our idea was, let's show a picture of togetherness in this time of everyone being so divided. Let's show we all get along and everyone's voices count. And Bruno was like, 'Yeah, let's have a dance-off.'

"I asked him to be there, so I couldn't say no."

Following his unsuccessful dance battle, Chris advises no one to compete against the pop duo.

He said: "If Bruno Mars or Beyonce ever challenges you to a dance-off, you walk away. You run as fast as you can."

