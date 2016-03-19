'Maze Runner' star rushed to hospital after on-set accident

The Maze Runner star was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in a 'scene gone wrong'.

RELATED: Horse killed by 'flying iceberg' on Fast and Furious 8 set

RELATED: Woman discovers she appears in The Revenant, without even knowing

O'Brien, who plays the lead role of Thomas in the popular franchise, suffered either a broken cheekbone or orbital socket when he fell off the back of a set that was designed to look like the rear of a train.

The young actor is currently filming the franchise's latest instalment, The Death Cure.

Deadline reports he was taken to a local hospital in British Columbia, Canada for treatment.

A Fox spokesperson said that "production on the film will be shut down while he recovers."

"Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," they said.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.