This American Crime Story/Kanye West mashup is hilarious

Jessica Clark
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

The people over at Funny or Die sure know how to make us LOL.
Even though nobody asked for a People Vs. O.J. Simpson meets Kanye West mashup, we can't stop watching this hilarious video.
Not that we're saying Kanye West is a murderer...but his out-of-control ego, his crazy behaviour and quotable moments make this parody almost seem like a documentary.
And we can't go past the hilarious shot of Robert Kardashian's (played by David Schwimmer in the popular TV mini-series) shocked face when he sees that music video featuring his beloved daughter Kim.

Robert Kardashian is NOT happy about Kim's music video cameo. Photo: Funny Or Die

You can watch the full mashup here.

