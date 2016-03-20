Iggy Azalea considered suicide

Iggy Azalea considered suicide last year.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker contemplated driving off a cliff to end her life numerous times throughout 2015 after she was plagued with harsh criticism about her music and race.

Speaking about the difficult time, she said: "It can make a person feel, 'Well what do I have left to live for?' There were times when I just wanted to quit life. Sometimes I would drive through the canyons to get to my horses, and I'd be like, 'What if I just kept driving off the canyon?' "

But it wasn't just the backlash and the online trolls that affected the 25-year-old beauty as she was also terrified her career would come crashing down and she would have to return to her native Australia after spending the last 10 years living in the US on a work visa, which would become invalid once she stopped working across the pond.

Speaking in an interview on Power 106 FM yesterday, she explained: "My whole life is here, so that's a lot for somebody to deal with. For somebody to come when I didn't really feel like I did anything to be deserving of that much hate, to be like, 'Okay, well now we're taking everything from you,' what you do, your friends, everything could be totally gone, that's a lot to deal with."

However, the blonde beauty believes she owes a lot to her fiancé Nick Young, whom she got engaged to last year, because he helped her get through the dark times.

Meanwhile, despite the horrific experience she endured a few months ago, Iggy's career and personal life seem to be on the incline as she's set to go on a world tour later this year and has already booked a date for her wedding.

If this post brings up issues for you, or you just need someone to talk to, please call Lifeline on 131 114.

