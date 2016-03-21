News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

Taylor Swift's daggy dancing at Calvin Harris gig

Natasha Lee
Yahoo7 Entertainment /


Taylor Swift's daggy dancing at Calvin Harris gig

Taylor Swift's daggy dancing at Calvin Harris gig

Love can make you do some pretty silly things.

Case in point: Taylor Swift.

WATCH: Dog licks whipped cream off Taylor Swift's face

WATCH: Taylor Swift's old MySpace is hilarious and awkward

The perennially perfect pop-star was spotted at boyfriend Calvin Harris' Las Vegas gig on the weekend getting very messy on the dance floor.

Looks like Taylor found love in a hopeless place. Source: Instagram

In some very entertaining videos from the night, Tay-Tay threw around some very daggy Madonna-esque dance moves when Calvin began playing his mega hit We Found Love.

Lert the music move you, Tay-Tay! Source: Instagram

The gig comes just days after the coupe returned from celebrating their one-year anniversary.

She's waving her hands in the air like she just don't care! Source: Instagram

Thanks T-Swizzle - there's hope for us all yet.

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.

Back To Top