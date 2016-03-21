Taylor Swift's daggy dancing at Calvin Harris gig

Love can make you do some pretty silly things.

Case in point: Taylor Swift.

The perennially perfect pop-star was spotted at boyfriend Calvin Harris' Las Vegas gig on the weekend getting very messy on the dance floor.

In some very entertaining videos from the night, Tay-Tay threw around some very daggy Madonna-esque dance moves when Calvin began playing his mega hit We Found Love.

The gig comes just days after the coupe returned from celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Thanks T-Swizzle - there's hope for us all yet.

