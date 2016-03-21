Bondi Rescue’s Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins confirms split from wife Stacey

Bondi Rescue’s boss Bruce ‘Hoppo’ Hopkins has confirmed that he and his wife Stacey have split a year after saying ‘I do.’

In the latest issue of Woman’s Day, Bruce reveals that the pair decided to end their marriage in November.

"We tried to work on things but it was all over when she finally told me she just wasn't in love anymore," he said.

"I think if she was in love with me, she feel out of love."

Stacey famously left Bruce at the altar in 2013, but the pair tried to give it another go, and got married in March last year.

"I regret going through with the marriage now - but I made that decision to take her back and marry her so I have to stand by that,” Bruce adds.

This comes two weeks after the Chief lifeguard was caught by police driving more than three times the legal limit caught Bruce, 47.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Chief lifeguard was unable to control his vehicle swerving on to the wrong side, almost crashing into pedestrians and oncoming traffic near Bondi Beach.

