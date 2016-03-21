Hello, washboard abs!

Kourtney Kardashian just posted the skimpiest bikini pic

Kournety Kardashian wants us all to know she is as fit as ever.

The hot mumma-of-three posted a super-skimpy bikini picture of her taut tummy and pert bottom at the beach on Sunday afternoon.

“Sunday funday!” the 36-year-old captioned the picture on Instagram.

This wouldn’t have anything to do with that throwback picture Kourt’s rumoured lover Justin Bieber posted of him and Selena Gomez would it?

Bottom line is ... Kourtney is in great shape.