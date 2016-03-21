News

Kourtney Kardashian just posted the skimpiest bikini pic

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Hello, washboard abs!

Kourtney Kardashian just posted the skimpiest bikini pic

Kourtney Kardashian just posted the skimpiest bikini pic

RELATED: Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Homes Have to be Seen to be Believed

Kournety Kardashian wants us all to know she is as fit as ever.

Kourtney Kardashian at the Beach on Sunday. Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The hot mumma-of-three posted a super-skimpy bikini picture of her taut tummy and pert bottom at the beach on Sunday afternoon.

Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

“Sunday funday!” the 36-year-old captioned the picture on Instagram.

This wouldn’t have anything to do with that throwback picture Kourt’s rumoured lover Justin Bieber posted of him and Selena Gomez would it?

Justin Bieber posts throwback pic of him and Selena Gomez. Photo: Justin Bieber Instagram

Bottom line is ... Kourtney is in great shape.

